Man Utd chiefs tell Greenwood they will look to sell

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 8 – Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has met senior football figures at the club for what have been described as “constructive discussions” about his exit from Old Trafford.

BBC Sport has been told Greenwood did not take part in the first day of United’s pre-season training on Monday, and there is no imminent likelihood of that situation changing.

It is understood the 22-year-old was briefly at their training complex to meet the club’s football leadership team – which includes new sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox – with talks centred on finding him a new club.

It was the first time Greenwood had been at Carrington since serious allegations were made against him in January 2020, after which the club confirmed he “would not return to training or playing matches until further notice”.

Charges were subsequently dropped last year, and Greenwood remained unavailable for selection.

The club reversed an initial plan from then chief executive Richard Arnold to bring Greenwood into Erik ten Hag’s squad, and instead released a statement on 21 August confirming it had been “mutually agreed” for the England international to continue his career away from the club.

There has been no further statement on Greenwood from United since, though BBC Sport was told in May their preference remained for the striker to secure a permanent move.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, and BBC Sport has been told he is now the subject of firm interest from Italian side Lazio and French club Marseille – now managed by former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi.

United are refusing to comment on reports of a formal bid from Marseille, though BBC Sport has been told talks are at an advanced stage.

Greenwood’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Rashford’s return

Forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho and defender Tyrrell Malacia were among the players not shown on club pictures issued on the first day of training.

Sancho has been in a long-running dispute with manager Ten Hag, which led to him spending the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Malacia missed all of last season through injury and Rashford was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad because of his poor form.

BBC Sport has been told Rashford was at Carrington on Monday and started physical work two weeks early as part of his determination to regain the form that led to him scoring 30 goals in the 2022-23 season.

Despite speculation about a potential sale, it is understood Rashford is committed to United.