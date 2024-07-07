Omanyala prepares for Olympics glory with win at FBK Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala continued his quest for glory at the Paris Olympics with victory at the FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands on Sunday evening.

Omanyala clocked 10.01 to cut the tape, ahead of United States’ Ronnie Baker (10.03) and Canada’s Andre de Grasse (10.07) in second and third respectively.

The African record holder was competing in his first race since he clocked a season’s best of 9.79 at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at the Nyayo National Stadium, last month.

In the men’s 5000m, Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli clocked 13:02.25 to finish second, behind winner, Haile Telahun, who crossed the finish line first in 13:01.12.

Another Ethiopian, Tadese Worku, took third place in 13:02.56 as Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi clocked 13:09.76 in fourth.

Kimeli will be representing the country in the men’s 10,000m at the Paris Olympics, alongside Daniel Mateiko and Bernard Kibet.

Another Kenyan in action at the World Continental Tour event, African Games 1500m champion Mary Ekiru, finished a disappointing sixth in the women’s 1500m, albeit she clocked a personal best of 4:05.00.