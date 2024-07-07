Omanyala prepares for Olympics glory with win at FBK Games - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Omanyala
Omanyala
Ferdinand Omanyala during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Omanyala prepares for Olympics glory with win at FBK Games

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala continued his quest for glory at the Paris Olympics with victory at the FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands on Sunday evening.

Omanyala clocked 10.01 to cut the tape, ahead of United States’ Ronnie Baker (10.03) and Canada’s Andre de Grasse (10.07) in second and third respectively.

The African record holder was competing in his first race since he clocked a season’s best of 9.79 at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at the Nyayo National Stadium, last month.

In the men’s 5000m, Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli clocked 13:02.25 to finish second, behind winner, Haile Telahun, who crossed the finish line first in 13:01.12.

Another Ethiopian, Tadese Worku, took third place in 13:02.56 as Kenya’s Cornelius Kemboi clocked 13:09.76 in fourth.

Kimeli will be representing the country in the men’s 10,000m at the Paris Olympics, alongside Daniel Mateiko and Bernard Kibet.

Another Kenyan in action at the World Continental Tour event, African Games 1500m champion Mary Ekiru, finished a disappointing sixth in the women’s 1500m, albeit she clocked a personal best of 4:05.00.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved