Rhino Charge Receives Multi-Million Sponsorship from Safaricom

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The 2026 Rhino Charge Challenge, set for Saturday, 30th May in Samburu, has received a major boost of KSh 114 million from the M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom PLC.

Out of the total funds, the M-PESA Foundation, the social impact arm of Safaricom, has committed KSh 94 million to support Rhino Ark activities.

This includes the fencing and protection of the Mount Elgon Forest (Suam Block), as well as the restoration of the Mau Forest Complex across Narok, Kericho, and Bomet counties.

The support will also extend to the Mount Kenya Forest Rehabilitation and Protection Project in Tharaka Nithi County, further demonstrating the M-PESA Foundation’s commitment to conserving Kenya’s key ecosystems and water towers.

On the other hand, Safaricom PLC’s contribution of KSh 20 million will go towards supporting three entry cars and providing connectivity during the event.

Of this amount, KSh 17 million will support Car No. 44 led by Adil Khawaja, the EV Explorers team led by Richard Kiplagat, and the all-ladies team, Zambarau Heels on the Wheel led by Agnes Mwangi. The remaining KSh 3 million will cater for network connectivity during the event.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony held at Safaricom Headquarters in Nairobi, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said:

“This year, we are proud to commit KSh 114 million through the M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom. As a company, sustainability remains central to how we create long-term value for our customers, communities, and the environment. Our support for the Rhino Charge reflects our commitment to practical conservation efforts that protect Kenya’s natural heritage while driving innovation and resilience.”

The connectivity support will include the deployment of 5G aimed at enhancing both participant and spectator experiences. This will enable seamless communication and engagement while demonstrating how technology can transform events even in the most remote and rugged terrains.

Under the team support allocation, Car No. 44 will receive KSh 15 million, while the EV Explorers and Zambarau Heels on the Wheel teams will each receive KSh 1 million to support their participation in the challenge.

This year’s edition, which also marks the 37th Rhino Charge challenge, is expected to attract 55 entries, including the 2025 overall winners, Team Huzi (Car No. 33) and Team Zambarau, the all-ladies team, among others.

“As Team Zambarau, we are grateful for Safaricom’s support. This is a huge boost for us as an all-ladies team, and it has always been our wish to have them as our sponsors in this noble cause. Their commitment strengthens our resolve, providing us with the resources and confidence to compete at our best,” said Elizabeth Wanjiku, Team member, Zambarau Heels on the Wheel.

“This support not only empowers our team but also reinforces our shared mission of advancing conservation and protecting Kenya’s natural heritage through the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust.”

Last year’s event, held in Saimo Soi, Baringo County, raised a total of KSh 269.5 million in support of the conservation of Kenya’s water towers.

Adil Khawaja emerged as the top fundraiser for the third consecutive year, raising KSh 139.8 million, followed by Car No. 23 led by Peter Kinyua, which raised KSh 13.5 million, and Car No. 63 led by Tim Carstens, which raised KSh 8.6 million.

“As a team, we are truly grateful for Safaricom’s continued support for this event. This is the second year in a row they are backing us, and we deeply appreciate it. As the only EV team in the competition, we are highly motivated not only to complete the challenge but also to emerge among the best, building on lessons from last year’s mechanical challenges as we champion the future of electric mobility and environmental conservation,” said Richard Kiplagat, Team Lead, EV Explorers.

Safaricom has supported the Rhino Charge for over a decade, helping raise more than KSh 2.6 billion for conservation.

The funds have supported electric fencing in areas such as Mt. Kenya, the Aberdares, and Kakamega Forest, as well as the protection of water towers and natural habitats across Kenya.

To date, the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust has built over 650 km of electric fencing, and through these fencing programmes, more than 80,000 families are being protected from the impacts of human-wildlife conflict.

“The impact of this initiative has been significant for both conservancies and communities at large. This year’s preparations for the Rhino Charge Challenge are in full swing, and we expect a total of 65 entries to take part in the challenge and fundraising effort in support of this noble cause of environmental conservation and the protection of Kenya’s vital water catchment towers.”

“I would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors, including the M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom, whose support has been instrumental to this journey for over a decade,” said Christian Lambrechts, Executive Director at Rhino Ark.

The Rhino Charge is an annual off-road 4×4 competition held in Kenya that raises funds to support the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, an NGO which works towards the conservation and protection of Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems, the so-called “Water Towers.”