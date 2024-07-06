Kenya on revenge mission against Zimbabwe at Rugby Africa 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6 – The national men’s junior rugby 7s side will face Zimbabwe in the quarterfinals of the second leg of the Rugby Africa 7s Cup in Port Louis, Mauritius on Sunday.

The two sides will be clashing for the second time in a week following last Sunday’s meeting where the southern Africans won 28-19 to clinch the fifth place in the first leg of the continental competition.

Morans advanced to the last eight of the second leg after a mixed day in the office on Saturday in which they won against Zambia and Algeria but lost to Madagascar.

Coach Louis ‘Fadhee’ Kisia’s side thrashed Zambia 26-07 in the first game in the morning before humiliating the North Africans 47-00.

The third game saw them go down 24-19 to Indian Ocean islanders, following on from their 7-5 loss to the same side, last weekend.