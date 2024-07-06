Kenya Continues Dominance in Quad Series with Victory Over Zambia - Capital Sports
Kenya's Batter Shem Ngoche reacts after being bowled out by Zambia bowler. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Cricket

Kenya Continues Dominance in Quad Series with Victory Over Zambia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Kenya extended their unbeaten streak in the ongoing Kenya Quad Series with a convincing five-wicket victory over Zambia.

This win marks Kenya’s eighth consecutive triumph in the tournament that also features Malawi and Rwanda.

The match played at the Nairobi Sikh Union saw Kenya’s bowlers shine after Shem Ngoche led the attack with figures of 4 for 31.

Vishil Patel supported him well, claiming 2 for 46 as Zambia ended on 167 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

After losing the toss, Zambia started steadily with some solid partnerships early on. However, Kenya’s disciplined bowling in the middle overs, particularly by Ngoche towards the end, prevented Zambia from posting a higher total.

In response, Kenya faced an early setback losing two wickets within the powerplay overs to Soyeb Pendi.

However, Sachin Bhudia played a match-winning innings, notching up his highest international score with an unbeaten 80 runs.

Kenya’s Shem Ngoche in action against Rwanda. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

His partnership with Nelson Odhiambo (30) steadied Kenya’s innings, taking them to 127 with just 32 balls remaining.

Pendi finished with figures of 2 for 33, while Robert Lungu picked up 3 for 33 in a valiant effort for Zambia’s bowling attack.

Despite their efforts, Kenya managed to chase down the target with eight balls to spare, showcasing their depth and resilience.

Speaking after the match, Kenya’s stand in captain Lucas Ndandason praised his team’s all-round performance. “It was a team effort today.

Our bowlers did a great job in restricting Zambia, and Sachin’s innings was crucial in our successful chase,” Ndandason remarked during the post-match presentation.

