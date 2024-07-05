Top seed Swiatek through to Wimbledon third round - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Swiatek
Swiatek
Iga Swiatek in action at Wimbledon. PHOTO/Wimbledon/X

Sports

Top seed Swiatek through to Wimbledon third round

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 5 – Top seed Iga Swiatek reached the third round of the women’s singles with a tenacious straight-set win over Petra Martic on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Croatian Martic pushed the Polish world number one in moments but lost her serve late in both sets in Swiatek’s 6-4 6-3 win.

She also needed a lengthy medical timeout for a back injury in the opening set.

Swiatek’s victory extended her formidable win streak to 21 matches.

The 23-year-old is a five-time Grand Slam winner, although she has struggled on grass in the past, and has never advanced beyond the quarter-finals at SW19.

Swiatek will face Yulia Putintseva in the third round with the Kazakh player upsetting Czech 27th seed Katerina Siniakova 6-0 4-6 6-2 earlier on day four.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, American fifth seed Jessica Pegula became the highest-ranked casualty at this year’s singles when she was beaten by world number 42 Wang Xinyu.

The Chinese player won 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 6-1 on court three to set up a third-round tie with Britain’s Harriet Dart.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pegula had looked in formidable form on grass, reaching the final of Eastbourne and winning her first-round tie at Wimbledon in just 49 minutes.

Garcia also knocked out

Caroline Garcia, the 23rd seed from France, was also knocked out, losing 6-3 3-6 6-4 to world number 97 Bernarda Pera of the United States.

But plenty of other seeds recorded dominant straight-set wins on a wind-affected day in SW19.

Elena Rybakina, champion in 2022, beat German Laura Siegemund 6-3 3-6 6-3.

The Kazakh player will next face former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the next round.

The Dane, 33, beat Canadian 30th seed Leylah Fernandez 6-3 2-6 7-5.

Ons Jabeur, runner-up at the past two Wimbledons, dispatched American Robin Montgomery 6-1 7-5.

The Tunisian 10th seed will take on 21st seed Elina Svitolina in the third round after the Ukrainian overcame German Jule Niemeier 6-3 6-4.

American 11th seed Danielle Collins beat Hungary’s Dalma Galfi 6-3 6-4 and will take on 20th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia next after the Brazilian benefited from a walkover.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Madison Keys, a quarter-finalist last year’s, beat China’s Wang Yafan 6-2 6-2, while 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko defeated Ukraine’s Daria Snigur 6-3 6-0.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved