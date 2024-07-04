Kenya drawn with COSAFA duo as AFCON 2025 pools are released - Capital Sports
Harambee
Harambee
Harambee Stars players line up before their World Cup qualifier against Ivory COast in Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Kenya drawn with COSAFA duo as AFCON 2025 pools are released

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Kenya’s sojourn to the 2024 COSAFA Cup might not have been all in vain, as the Harambee Stars have been drawn with two nations from the Southern African region in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Stars have been drawn with Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as five-time champions Cameroon for the qualifiers of next year’s showpiece, which will be played in Morocco in December.

Kenya, which sent an Under-23 team to the COSAFA Cup in South Africa, beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in their final Group B match of the tournament.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2025 competition. Kenya is seeking a return to the tournament after missing the qualifiers for this year’s event due to a FIFA suspension.

Harambee Stars last featured at the AFCON in Egypt in 2019.

FULL DRAW

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia

Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central Africa, Lesotho

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana

Group D: Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia

Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger

Group G: Ivory Coast, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad

Group H: DR Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia

Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan

Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi

In this article:
