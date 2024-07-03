Debutant Patel stars with four wickets as Kenya beat Zambia in Quad T20 Cricket Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Youngster Vishil Patel made a sensational debut in the ongoing Quad T20 Cricket Series, propelling Kenya to their fifth consecutive victory at Nairobi’s Sikh Union Club.

Patel, one of two fresh faces drafted by coaches Lameck Onyango and Joseph Angara, starred with four wickets as Kenya restricted Zambia to 153/8 in the second round of the tournament.

Facing the target, Kenya efficiently chased down the total in just 16.5 overs with six wickets in hand, securing their second win over the South African side. Kenya Batters walk.Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Zambia had started strongly at 81/1 after six overs, but Patel’s introduction turned the tide with his spin, ultimately limiting Zambia to 153 runs.

Mohammed Bhaidu led Zambia’s resistance with a quickfire 62 off 44 balls, supported by Robert Lungu and Mustafa Lulat.

Patel was instrumental in clearing Zambia’s middle and lower order, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 21.

Emmanuel Bundi also contributed with 2 for 22, including the crucial dismissal of Bhaidu. Kenya’s Batter Shem Ngoche reacts after being bowled out by Zambia bowler. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In Kenya’s reply, a strategic move to promote Shem Ngoche to opener paid off handsomely as he blasted 28 runs off just 12 balls, featuring three massive sixes.

Despite losing skipper Rakep Patel early, Kenya consolidated through Tanzeel Sheikh and Nelson Odhiambo.

Although they briefly faltered at 100/4, Sukdeep Singh and Jasraj Kundi steadied the ship with an unbeaten 54-run partnership, guiding Kenya to another commanding victory in the series.