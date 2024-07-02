Chipu fall to Uruguay in World Rugby Under 20 Trophy opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – The national under 20 rugby team began their World Rugby Under 20 Trophy on a bad note when they lost 25-7 to Uruguay in their Pool B opener at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on Tuesday evening.

Chipu gave as much as they got from the South American giants — exhibiting defensive solidity and well worked scrums — but were unable to withstand the Uruguayan pressure.

Pedro Hoblog gave the Uruguayans the lead in the 10th minute before Icaro Amarillo extended their advantage with a penalty, four minutes later.

Two minutes before halftime, Alfonso Perillo put the ball over the white chalk before Amarillo converted for a 15-0 lead.

Chipu suffered a setback at the start of the second half after Philip Okeyo was yellow-carded and banished to the sin-bin.

Despite being a man less, they exhibited a never-say-attitude, which was rewarded in the 57th minute courtesy of a try by Mike Wamalwa, James Olela stepping up to calmly convert between the posts.

However, Uruguay reasserted their dominance and resumed business with Santiago Cagnone scoring their second try in the 66th minute.

Kenya’s hopes of a comeback were snuffed in the 73rd minute as Francisco Garcia got into the act with a try of his own.

The juniors next face the Netherlands on Sunday.