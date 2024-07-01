Morans out to right wrongs of Rugby Africa 7s in second leg - Capital Sports
Moran in action against Mauritius at Rugby Africa Sevens Cup. PHOTO/ARIGI OBIERO

Rugby

Morans out to right wrongs of Rugby Africa 7s in second leg

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1 – The national junior rugby 7s side will be hoping for a better outcome at this weekend’s second leg of the Rugby Africa Sevens Cup in Mauritius where they play Madagascar, Zambia and Algeria in Pool B.

Morans finished sixth in the first leg, held in the past weekend in Mauritius, after losing 28-19 to Zimbabwe in their fifth-place playoff final.

Revenge will be on their agenda when they face Madagascar who won 7-5 in their Pool B encounter at the Labourdonnais Stadium in Port-Louis last Saturday.

The Indian Ocean islanders finished second in the past weekend after losing 31-12 to Kenya’s neighbours, Uganda.

Meanwhile, Morans will fancy their chances against Zambia and Algeria who had forgettable experiences in the first leg.

The two teams met in the semi-finals of the 9th place playoff, with the southern Africans running out 28-21 winners.

