Murray practises as injured stars face Wimbledon race

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29 – Britain’s Andy Murray practised at Wimbledon on Saturday as he tries to prove fitness for what is expected to be his All England Club farewell.

Murray, 37, had a procedure on a back issue last weekend, leaving his participation in serious doubt.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who plans to retire later this year, is scheduled to play his first-round singles match on Tuesday.

“I’m just trying to do what I can, trying to keep progressing each day. Whether there’s enough time or not, I don’t know, but I’m trying,” said Murray, who has been drawn against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

If he does not play singles, the Scot might still be fit enough to take part in the doubles alongside older brother Jamie later next week.

Murray, who had surgery for a cyst on his spinal cord, hit for little over an hour at the Aorangi Park practice courts.

Watched by a pack of journalists and photographers in an area not open to the public, it was a relatively gentle session with his coaches Mark Hilton and Jonny O’Mara.

Murray hit forehands from the baseline and practised his serving, but did little running as he builds up slowly.

“It was alright, considering. Obviously I haven’t done much for the last week,” said Murray, who is ranked 115th in the world.

“I need to be able to move properly, which I can’t yet, so let’s see in 48 hours or so.”

Djokovic ‘confident’ after knee surgery but Sabalenka not 100%

Murray is not the only star name to have fitness concerns before the Championships start on Monday.

Seven-time men’s champion Novak Djokovic says he is “confident” of playing on Tuesday – three-and-a-half weeks after having a knee operation.

Serbia’s Djokovic, 37, practised against Denmark’s Holger Rune on Saturday as he continues his recovery from surgery on torn medial meniscus.

Djokovic, who can equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles, says he does not want to miss playing in Grand Slams while he is still able to challenge for the sport’s biggest trophies.

“I would say it’s this incredible desire to play, just to compete,” said second seed Djokovic.

“Particularly because it is Wimbledon, the tournament that always has been a dream tournament for me when I was a kid.

“The thought of me missing Wimbledon was just not correct. I didn’t want to deal with that.”

Two-time major champion Aryna Sabalenka, one of the favourites for the ladies’ singles, has cast doubt on whether she will be able to play.

The 26-year-old Belarusian has a “rare” shoulder injury which is leaving her in pain when she tries to serve.

“I have another day and a half to try some more stuff and see where I am,” said the 2021 and 2023 semi-finalist, who is due to play American Emina Bektas on Monday.

“I still have my hopes [of playing].”