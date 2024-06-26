Romania, Slovakia through to Euro 2024 knockout after thrilling draw - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Romania's Razvan Marin celebrates his goal against Slovakia. PHOTO/UEFA EURO 2024 X

EURO 2024

Romania, Slovakia through to Euro 2024 knockout after thrilling draw

Published

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 26 – Romania finished top of Group E as they and Slovakia reached the last 16 at Euro 2024 with an entertaining draw in Frankfurt.

Ondrej Duda gave Slovakia a 24th-minute lead when got in behind the Romanian defence to power in a header from Juraj Kucka’s pinpoint cross.

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent, and Romania equalised before half-time as Razvan Marin fired a ferocious penalty into the top corner after David Hancko fouled Ianis Hagi in the box.

They finished top, with Belgium second in the group after a draw with Ukraine, who were eliminated.

Slovakia advance as one of the best third-placed sides and could face England in the last 16.

Confirmation of their opponents will come after the final Group F fixtures which take place this evening (20:00 BST).

It was the first time in Euros history that all four teams within a single group have finished on the same points.

Romania reach last 16 for first time in over two decades

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hagi was less than two years old the last time Romania reached the knockout stages of a European Championship, in the summer of 2000.

His clever skill inside the box helped earn him a penalty against Slovakia, and he was lively throughout his 67 minutes on the pitch, firing the rebound over from Andrei Ratiu’s curled effort.

Marin’s 30-yard free-kick arrowed narrowly wide while Denis Dragus dragged an effort past the post as Romania pushed for a second goal.

Slovakia also pushed for victory with David Strelec’s shot from inside the box well saved by the feet of Florin Nita and Lukas Haraslin’s low-struck effort curling narrowly wide of the post.

Duda’s goal meant he became the first player to score for Slovakia at two major international tournaments, also netting against Wales in Euro 2016.

There was a party atmosphere at full-time for both sets of fans and players as their Euro journeys continued.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved