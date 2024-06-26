England, France, and Others: 1xBet highlights 5 favorites for the UEFA EURO 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Reliable bookmaker 1xBet discusses the top contenders for the tournament’s victory.

From June 14 to July 14, Germany’s football fields will be the stage for matches featuring the best European teams.

A total of 24 teams will vie for the trophy, with experts considering England, the most recent finalist, as having the best chance of winning.

England

Despite fielding a strong squad at Euro 2020, England fell short of victory.

However, the emergence of talented youngsters like Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer, along with the continued brilliance of Phil Foden, injects fresh optimism into the team.

This young attacking force, coupled with Harry Kane’s hunger for his first major trophy, creates a potent mix.

The Euros will be a crucial test for both the established players and the exciting new generation.

Manager Gareth Southgate will be under pressure to deliver England’s first ever European Championship title.

With odds favoring them at 4.3, England has a strong chance of finally conquering Europe this time around.

France

France is a major threat to England’s European Championship hopes.

Led by a successful coach Didier Deschamps and boasting a squad brimming with talent, they’re a team to watch.

Their midfield is particularly exciting, with young players like Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery and Camavinga offering a wealth of options. Up front, the world-class Kylian Mbappe is hungry for the Ballon d’Or, and a Euro triumph would be a major feather in his cap.

Finding

Weaknesses in this French squad is a tough task, making them a favorite for the title.

This dominance is reflected in the betting odds, which show a potential return of 4.8 times your wager if France emerges victorious.

Germany

Germany’s national team is looking to bounce back after a disappointing knockout stage exit at the last tournament.

This time, they’ll have the advantage of playing at home with a supportive crowd.

The team is undergoing a rebuild with younger players, but German club football is doing well, and this tournament could be a chance to keep the momentum going.

After three unsuccessful major tournaments, Germany is determined to perform well in front of their home fans.

1xBet experts estimated the Bundesteam’s victory at odds of 6.7.

Portugal

Portugal, riding high on their 2016 championship win, are determined to reclaim

European glory

Their squad boasts a potent mix of experience and youthful exuberance. Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe bring veteran leadership, having played in numerous international tournaments.

The midfield is a powerhouse with world-class talents Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva dictating the flow of the game. At the back, Ruben Dias marshals a defense that strikers fear.

Adding to the attacking force are young stars Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, known for their ability to create scoring opportunities out of thin air.

Portugal’s tactical flexibility allows them to dominate possession or exploit counter-attacking opportunities.

Do you think Portugal has what it takes? With odds of 9 to 1 in their favor, it might be a bet worth taking!

Spain

Spain enters the Euros with a mix of promise and lingering questions.

Their past dominance (2008 and 2012 victories) is undeniable, but the retirement of legends like Sergio Ramos, Xavi and Iniesta left a big void.

The emergence of young stars like Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams is encouraging, but their experience at the highest level is limited.

However, coach Luis de la Fuente, known for nurturing young talent during his decade with Spanish youth teams, seems unafraid to give them a chance.

This blend of experience with hungry youngsters could propel Spain back to the top, but they’ll need to overcome the uncertainty surrounding their new generation.

Feeling good about Spain’s chances? Bet on them with odds of 9.

