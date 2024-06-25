Malkia Strikers land bumper financial boost in Olympics preparations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, has been handed a sponsorship boost of Sh2mn as they step up preparation for the Olympic Games.

Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Charles Nyaberi says the token from betting firm MozzartBet will help clear training allowances for the players.

This is an addition to the Sh15mn sponsorship the company had given the Malkia Strikers at the start of the year.

“This is just a top up to what Mozzart had given us at the start of the year. The entire amount (Sh2mn) is going to the team and will offset their allowances and as a Federation we will also top up something,” said KVF boss Charles Nyaberi.

The team has been in camp for the last two weeks at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

They are expected to leave for the Philippines this Saturday, where they will compete in the FIVB Challenger Cup, before moving to the Olympics training camp in Miramas, France.

Huge boost for team

Malkia Strikers players pose for a group photo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It is a huge boost to have this kind of support to the team and it gives us lots of motivation moving forward,” said team captain Trizah Atuka.

The team will compete in the Challenger Cup where they are set to play against Costa Rica, and the Federation says they have planned for several friendly matches with the goal being the Olympic Games.

The team in camp currently has 16 players, and three will be dropped on Friday for 16 to travel to Philippines and then Miramas, for the pre-Olympic training camp.

After Miramas, the training camp in Miramas, the team will be further whittled from 16 to 13, for the final group that gets into the Olympics village.