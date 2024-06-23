‘Masters of the dark arts’ Muhoroni Youth relegated from FKF PL - Capital Sports
‘Masters of the dark arts’ Muhoroni Youth relegated from FKF PL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Muhoroni Youth, who had mastered the art of intimidation of visiting teams, officials and media personnel at their home ground, have been relegated from the FKF Premier League on the final day of the season.

Muhoroni, who made their way back to the top flight after buying off Wazito FC, drew 1-1 with Posta Rangers at their backyard, a result that did little to help their cause as their closest hope was a loss for Sofapaka, who thrashed Nzoia Sugar 3-1 at the Utalii Sports Club.

They finished the season with 32 points, four behind Sofapaka, who are not yet fully out of the woods. Batoto ba Mungu will now compete in the play-off against the third placed team in the National Super League, either Nairobi United or Naivas FC for a chance to remain in the top flight.

Shabana, whose closest proximity to danger was the play-off slot, meanwhile ensured 100 percent safety with a 1-0 win against Murang’a Seal at the St Sebastian Park.

