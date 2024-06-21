Steeplechase legends Kemboi, Mateelong roped in Kenya Olympics preps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Athletics Kenya (AK) will incorporate retired athletes to assist in Paris Olympics preparations.

Among those tapped up to whip the athletes into shape include two-time Olympics 3000m steeplechase legend Ezekiel Kemboi, the 2008 Olympics bronze medalist Richard Mateelong and former world record holder for the women’s marathon Mary Keitany.

“We have incorporated Kemboi and Mateelong who will be assisting the coaches who will be training the steeplechasers. They will be working with them to give them ideas on how they were running during their time. That can help us reclaim the title that we have held for so many years but we lost the last time. Everyone believes the steeplechase belongs to Kenya,” Korir said.

Korir expects the involvement of the legends will have a seismic effect on the psyche of the long distance runners, most of who look up to them as role models.

“They have the experience…they know what they went through for example Ezekiel Kemboi and Mary Keitany. We put her in the team…although she has not been coaching, she has a lot of experience from her running days that she can impart on the athletes. It is also a huge motivation, discussing with the athletes that they should not be afraid of the kind of pressure they will have there,” he explained. Mary Keitany is pictured at the New York City Marathon in November 2019

Korir added: “With Kemboi, the confidence he has always had, we have young runners like Amos (Serem) and Simon (Koech) who have not yet been subjected to the intense competition like at the Olympics. You need to have someone besides them who has gone through that experience so they can understand there is nothing to fear but the only thing you need to do is to be ready mentally and physically.”

Kemboi, who also boasts four world titles, and Mateelong were in attendance at last weekend’s national trials for the Olympics with the former speaking to the media soon after Serem, Koech and Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott booked their place on the plane to Paris. Kenya’s Ezekiel Kemboi wins the final of the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing on August 24, 2015. PHOTO/AFP

Overall, Korir says Team Kenya preparations are in top gear with the marathon team already going through their paces in Eldoret.

Furthermore, the long distance runners are scheduled to set base at Kazi Mingi Farm whereas sprinters – including Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala, Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were and world 800m champion Mary Moraa – expected to camp at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

“That is how we are going to work. All other facilitations that are necessary have been worked out. The equipment that they will be using is in place. Any other programme concerning the athletes, including the welfare have already been put in place. We want to ensure all the athletes receive everything they need so they can focus on a good performance at the Olympics,” Korir said.

The federation will also be keeping a close eye on the Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon where several athletes will be looking to attain the qualifying time for their respective disciplines.

The continental competition begins Friday until Thursday next week.