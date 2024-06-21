Masked Mbappe 'moving in right direction' to play against Netherlands - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mbappe
Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe in France training with a mask. PHOTO/France/X

EURO 2024

Masked Mbappe ‘moving in right direction’ to play against Netherlands

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 21 – France boss Didier Deschamps says “everything is moving in the right direction” for Kylian Mbappe to be available to play against the Netherlands in their second Euro 2024 match on Friday.

The 25-year-old striker was forced off during Monday’s 1-0 victory over Austria after breaking his nose.

His face struck opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in the follow-through from an aerial challenge.

Mbappe was taken to Dusseldorf hospital, where the break was confirmed, before returning to the national team’s camp.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said he did not require surgery and a protective mask would be made for the forward.

“I can confirm that Kylian Mbappe is feeling better and all is evolving well to see him available for tomorrow,” said Deschamps.

“It’s moving in the right direction”.

On the mask, Deschamps added: “He will be playing in a mask, you don’t need to know any more details about this mask.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mbappe has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for his country, although he has not scored a goal at a European Championship.

He will join Real Madrid after the tournament, when his Paris St-Germain contract expires.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved