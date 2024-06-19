South Africa survive scare against USA in Super 8s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, June 19 – South Africa survived a scare before beating USA by 18 runs in the first game of the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup in Antigua.

After slipping to 76-5 in pursuit of 195, a superb partnership worth 91 between Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh gave USA hope of a stunning victory.

They needed just 28 from 12 balls but the 19th over from Kagiso Rabada went for just two runs and included the wicket of Harmeet to drag the game back in South Africa’s favour.

The final over from Anrich Nortje went for just seven as South Africa held on for the win.

Gous ended unbeaten on 80 after a brilliant knock that included five fours and five sixes, while Rabada was the pick of the Proteas bowlers taking 3-18.

Quinton de Kock earlier top-scored for South Africa with a sublime 74 from 40 balls, with seven fours and five sixes.

Skipper Aiden Markram added a lively 46 from 32 balls and Heinrich Klaasen 36 from 22 as South Africa posted 194-4 – their highest score of the tournament so far.

England and West Indies are the other two sides in Group Two, with their opener taking place in St Lucia at 01:30 BST on Wednesday night.

There will be ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, plus live text updates and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

