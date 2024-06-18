McGregor’s injury 'absolutely real' - White - Capital Sports
Ireland's Conor McGregor is carried out of the Las Vegas arena on a stretcher after injuring his ankle in the first round of his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier

Boxing

McGregor’s injury ‘absolutely real’ – White

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18 – Conor McGregor’s injury is “absolutely real”, says UFC president Dana White, who is unsure when the Irishman might return to action.

McGregor, 35, withdrew from his scheduled welterweight bout against Michael Chandler on 29 June because of an injury.

The Dubliner insisted he would be back in the UFC soon, but president White says he is unsure if McGregor will return.

“Conor McGregor – maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. You never know with some of the guys that get to that level. You never know when you’re going to see them again,” White said on the Jim Rome Show., external

McGregor was scheduled to return from a lengthy absence after breaking his leg in defeat by Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The cancellation of a news conference in Dublin earlier this month sparked rumours McGregor has suffered a late setback. The former two-weight champion confirmed he had picked up the injury in the days before the media event.

It is not known how serious the injury is.

McGregor is in talks with the UFC about a contract extension as his current deal enters its final stages.

White rejected suggestions that McGregor’s withdrawal had something to do with those negotiations.

“Conor McGregor never leads up to a fight and tries to renegotiate a contract or get more money,” White said.

“Conor McGregor is hurt right now. It’s absolutely real. He’s never done anything like that.”

McGregor has fought just four times since 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez to become a two-weight UFC champion.

The former featherweight champion has an overall MMA record of 22 wins and six losses.

