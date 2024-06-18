Legendary approval: Kemboi prophesies podium sweep for Olympics steeplechase team - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Two-time Olympics 3000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi (C) during the national trials for the Olympics. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Legendary approval: Kemboi prophesies podium sweep for Olympics steeplechase team

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Two-time Olympics 3000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi has given his stamp of approval to the team that will represent the country in the race at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Kemboi is confident the trio of Amos Serem, Simon Koech and Abraham Kibiwott can reclaim Kenya’s honour and hold on the water-and-hurdles race.

“These guys are good…they are capable of doing great things for us in the steeplechase in Paris. I have been with them several times and have seen them in action. Even today (Saturday), I have liked how they are jumping over the barrier,” Kemboi said.

With four world titles in addition to the two Olympics gold, Kemboi has been a core part of the country’s legacy as a giant of the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

However, that stranglehold was loosened at the last edition of the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo when Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali outwitted Conseslus Kipruto to clinch his first ever gold medal in an international competition.

El Bakkali continued his newfound dominance when he clinched his first ever world title at the following year’s championships in Oregon — before successfully defending it in Budapest, Hungary last year.

Nonetheless, Kemboi remains a believer and is adamant that the trio only need tweaking of their running tactics to bring home the gold.

“When they go to camp, we will work a bit on their speed and running techniques. I want to assure Kenyans that there will be a podium sweep by these three. I don’t know who will take the gold but I know we will sweep the podium places,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The legend was at the Nyayo National Stadium during the national trials for the Paris Olympics on Saturday where Serem clocked 8:20.55 to clinch first place.

Koech clocked 8:20.99 in second as Kibiwott timed 8:23.41 to come third.

Speaking after the race, Serem said his only objective going into the race was to cement his place in Team Kenya.

“I already have the qualifying time for the 3000m steeplechase. My only desire coming into today’s race was to finish among the top two and I have managed to do that. I am very excited and I thank God that I was able to do that,” the World Under 20 3000m steeplechase champion said.

Kibiwott and Koech represented Kenya at the World Championships in Budapest with the former clinching bronze in 8:11.98.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved