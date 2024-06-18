Legendary approval: Kemboi prophesies podium sweep for Olympics steeplechase team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Two-time Olympics 3000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi has given his stamp of approval to the team that will represent the country in the race at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Kemboi is confident the trio of Amos Serem, Simon Koech and Abraham Kibiwott can reclaim Kenya’s honour and hold on the water-and-hurdles race.

“These guys are good…they are capable of doing great things for us in the steeplechase in Paris. I have been with them several times and have seen them in action. Even today (Saturday), I have liked how they are jumping over the barrier,” Kemboi said.

With four world titles in addition to the two Olympics gold, Kemboi has been a core part of the country’s legacy as a giant of the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

However, that stranglehold was loosened at the last edition of the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo when Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali outwitted Conseslus Kipruto to clinch his first ever gold medal in an international competition.

El Bakkali continued his newfound dominance when he clinched his first ever world title at the following year’s championships in Oregon — before successfully defending it in Budapest, Hungary last year.

Nonetheless, Kemboi remains a believer and is adamant that the trio only need tweaking of their running tactics to bring home the gold.

“When they go to camp, we will work a bit on their speed and running techniques. I want to assure Kenyans that there will be a podium sweep by these three. I don’t know who will take the gold but I know we will sweep the podium places,” he said.

The legend was at the Nyayo National Stadium during the national trials for the Paris Olympics on Saturday where Serem clocked 8:20.55 to clinch first place.

Koech clocked 8:20.99 in second as Kibiwott timed 8:23.41 to come third.

Speaking after the race, Serem said his only objective going into the race was to cement his place in Team Kenya.

“I already have the qualifying time for the 3000m steeplechase. My only desire coming into today’s race was to finish among the top two and I have managed to do that. I am very excited and I thank God that I was able to do that,” the World Under 20 3000m steeplechase champion said.

Kibiwott and Koech represented Kenya at the World Championships in Budapest with the former clinching bronze in 8:11.98.