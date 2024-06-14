Reynold excited to represent Kenya alongside role model Timothy Cheruiyot at Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – World Cross Country mixed relay champion Reynold Cheruiyot is looking forward to competing at the Paris Olympics alongside 2019 World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot said the presence of his namesake in Team Kenya boosts their chances of clinching gold in the men’s 1500m.

“Yes, I believe we can win the gold medal…you see Timothy is back so we will be working together to ensure that one of us win the title. What we will need is to work as a team. Personally, I know I need to improve on my speedwork,” the 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion said.

The youngster is not blind to the fact that an Olympic gold can only materialise if they work on their weak areas to overcome what will be an elite start list in the French capital.

“It won’t be easy because the competition will be tough…there’s the Olympics champion Ingebrigsten…there’s also Kerr (Josh) of Great Britain. We have to go and work hard if we are do well in the competition,” Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot clocked 3:35.63 to win the men’s 1500m at Friday’s national trials for the Olympics at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In second place was his fellow World Cross Country mixed relay champion, Daniel Munguti, who clocked 3:35.80 as Olympics silver medalist Cheruiyot came third in 3:35.90. Daniel Munguti celebrates at the conclusion of the men’s 1500m at the national trials for the Olympic Games. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The youngster was over the moon, noting that qualifying for the quadrennial games is the pinnacle of what has been a glittering career thus far.

“This will be my first Olympics…it has always been a dream of mine and I thank God that I have come to realise it. Since last week, I have not had much sleep because I was preparing for this race,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cheruiyot added: “I would say there’s nothing special I have done to prepare myself for the competition. I have been here in Nairobi for the past three days and was simply working on my last 150 metres.”

The youngster’s other podium finishes in 2024 have come courtesy of the Kip Keino Classic – in which he finished first – and the Doha Diamond League – where he came second.