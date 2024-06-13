Youngster Omija over the moon after making Harambee Stars debut - Capital Sports
Defender Alphonce Omija in action during the match against Ivory Coast. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Youngster Omija over the moon after making Harambee Stars debut

Published

LILONGWE, Malawi, Jun 13 – Oman-based defender Alphonce Omija was over the moon after making his debut for the national team Harambee Stars, playing the full 90 minutes, albeit in an unnatural right back position in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Ivory Coast in Lilongwe.

Omija, naturally a centre back, was thrown into the deep end and rarely put a foot wrong, doing well to neutralize the danger posed by the speedy Ivorian wingers, the likes of Brighton’s Simon Adingra.

“The coach told me that I would be starting on Monday night, just before the game. I was really excited. I don’t think there was any element of fear in me. I had waited for the chance so much and I grabbed it with both hands,” Omija told Capital Sport.

He added; “I felt I did realy well and I am super excited to have made my debut. I have worked so hard for it and I am delighted it finally came.”

Hoping for more minutes 

Omija
Defender Alphonce Omija in action during the match against Ivory Coast. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Omija, 21, has formerly risen within the youth ranks at Gor Mahia, before moving to Kariobangi Sharks. He now plays in Oman with top tier side Dhofar.

He hopes frequent minutes with the national team will be of huge importance for him as he seeks to make bigger moves and ply his trade in some of the top European leagues.

“I would definitely want to play more though I played out of position. I enjoyed it and if the coach wants me to play there again, I will. My target is to get more minutes and improve myself to go to the next level,” Omija further told Capital Sport.

Head coach Engin Firat was impressed with the performance he came, especially defensively with Kenya keeping a clean sheet against a country that had scored in each of their World Cup qualifiers.

He did the job well

Omija
Defender Alphonce Omija controls the ball during the match against Ivory Coast. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“He did the job just how I wanted,” coach Firat said.

He adds; “I am the one who found him and trusted him to play and this is what I have been doing all the time. I never have a problem to let the young players play. I started Rooney (Onyango) against Russia and I will trust my players and start anyone. I don’t care who we are playing.”

Omija believes he impressed the coaching team enough to trust him, especially now moving to the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in the coming international windows.

