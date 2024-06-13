Why Simiu was not selected in men’s 10,000m team for Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have clarified why World 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu was not selected for the men’s 10,000m at this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Athletes’ representative Milcah Chemos says Simiu’s replacement in the team, Bernard Kibet, has proven his mettle as exhibited by his third place finish at May’s Prefontaine Classic Diamond League in Oregon.

“Personally, I was in Oregon and I had the opportunity to watch the men’s and women’s 10,000m. For the number three, we chose them because of their strong performance. All athletes had an equal chance of being selected. We all saw how Bernard did his best especially when the lights had gone. He tried his best to close the gap on the two (Daniel Mateiko and Nicholas Kimeli),” Chemos said.

She further pointed out how Kibet tends to make other Kenyan athletes better, pointing out the 24-year-old selfless role at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“If we go back to Budapest (2023), he is also the one who played a big role for us to get the silver medal (in the men’s 10,000m). It was a hard decision to select the third athlete for the men’s 10,000m…we were 10 of us in the technical committee. I believe Bernard deserves it and let us give him chance. He will prove himself even as we go to Paris,” the 2013 World 3000m steeplechase champion said. Nicholas Kimeli (L) and Daniel Simiu in a past race.

Kibet was part of Kenya’s podium sweep at the Diamond League circuit, clocking 26:51.09 behind fellow countrymen, Daniel Mateiko (26:50.81) and Nicholas Kimeli (26:50.94) in first and second respectively.

The trio have been selected for the men’s 10,000m at the Paris Olympics although some quarters have been calling for the inclusion of Simiu who finished eighth in 27:24.83.

Simiu arrived two days to the competition due to complications with his travel arrangements, including visa delays.

Nonetheless, AK executive committee member Barnaba Korir believes these bottlenecks did not affect the Commonwealth Games silver medalist, noting that he had enough time to rest and train ahead of the competition.

“Of course, the selection had a few challenges but as the president (Jack Tuwei) has said, every athlete that was supposed to be there made it. Ebenyo (Simiu) made it there two days prior to the competition so he had an opportunity for two days to rest, which normally is between 2-3 days for an athlete to rest before the day of the competition,” Korir explained.

Simiu is expected to compete in the men’s 5000m where he will battle for a ticket to Paris with other bigwigs including the 2023 World Cross Country junior champion Ishmael Kipkurui, world 5000m bronze medalist Jacob Krop, and the 2022 World 10,000m silver medalist Stanley Waithaka Mburu.

The trials for the quadrennial games are set for Friday and Saturday at the Nyayo Stadium where over 250 athletes will be competing across 22 disciplines.

The top two finishers in each category will book their place on the plane to Paris with the third representatives to be handpicked by a panel of selectors.

Meanwhile, world record holder for the women’s 10,000m Beatrice Chebet will be accompanied in the 25-lap race by World Road Running 5km silver medalist Lilian Kasait and the 2022 World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo.