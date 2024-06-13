Massive increase as Sports Fund allocated Ksh 16.5 billion in 2024/25 Financial Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – In President William Ruto’s second year in government, Treasury has allocated Ksh 16.5 billion to the sports industry for the financial year 2024/25 read by Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u in Parliament Thursday.

Sports got the Lion’s share of the Ksh23.7 billion allocated to Sports and Tourism, where the Tourism Fund got Ksh4.9 billion and Ksh 2.2 billion given to Tourism Promotion Fund.

This is a massive increase budget allocated to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund compared to last year’s Ksh 6.4 billion.

“We are also cognizant of the brand value of Kenyans participating and excelling in international sports arena, I propose an allocation of Ksh16.5 billion to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund,” Prof. Njuguna read.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, Ndindi Nyoro (L) with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u in Parliament Thursday ahead of the reading of the 2024/25 Financial Year Budget. Photo/MOSES MUOKI

The monies will come in handy especially in facilitating of the construction and renovations of the stadia that are underway as the Ministry of Sports rush against time to beat the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deadline ahead of the inspection of the facilities marked to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The funds will also be available to facilitate national teams and sports activities slated in the financial year including the hosting of the iconic 2025 WRC Safari Rally, World Athletics Championships slated for Tokyo, Japan and local events.