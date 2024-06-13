Deja vu as Nigeria beat Kenya at Billie Jean King for second year running - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi in action at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Deja vu as Nigeria beat Kenya at Billie Jean King for second year running

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Kenya suffered their first loss at the Billie Jean King Cup, going down 2-1 to Nigeria in their playoff match at the Nairobi Club on Thursday.

The hosts began the day badly when Alicia Owegi went down 6-0 6-1 to Barakat Quadre.

African Games champion Angella Okutoyi equalled the tie when she defeated Adesuwa Osabuohien 6-3 6-3.

Okutoyi teamed up with twin sister Roselinda Asumwa to duel with Quadre and Osabuohien in the doubles, which was the deciding fixture of the afternoon.

The West Africans won 6-3 in the first set before the second one went to tie break, with the Nigerians eventually triumphing 7-6(5) to collect the overall win.

It was déjà vu for Kenya considering it was Nigeria that beat them 2-1 at last year’s edition of the same competition to snuff out the hosts’ hope of making the finals – and a shot at qualifying for Group II of the competition.

Nigeria next face top seed South Africa on Friday at the same venue.

In other ties of the day, Botswana beat Burundi 2-1 in the 4th-6th playoff as Namibia excelled over Uganda with the same scoreline in the 10th to 12th playoff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Madagascar whitewashed Ghana 3-0 in the 7th to 9th playoff.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved