Kenyan fans enjoying themselves at the Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

IN PICTURES: Harambee Stars fans make their voices heard at Bingu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars played its World Cup qualification matches against Burundi and Ivory Coast at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, but a few fans who made it for the 2,000km trip, courtesy of the Ministry of Sports, made their voices heard in pushing the team.

On Tuesday, as Stars played Ivory Coast’s Les Elephants, the tens of fans were on top of their voices, and a huge section of Malawians who had come to enjoy the game, also lent in their support.

Here are a few images of the fans who were present at the stadium.

Kenya
Kenyan fans enjoying themselves at the Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
Kenyan fans enjoying themselves at the Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
kenya
Kenyan fans enjoying themselves at the Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
Kenyan fans enjoying themselves at the Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
Malawian fan, displaying his love for Nyasa Big Bullets centre back Clyde Senaji. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
A kenyan fan in the stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
A Kenyan fan in the stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat saluting the Kenyan fans at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
Popular AFC Leopards fan Ainea at the Bingu national stadium in Lilongwe. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
Kenyan fans enjoying themselves at the Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kenya
Kenyan fans enjoying themselves at the Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

