‘No weakness’ – Okutoyi exhibits superwoman vibes to lead Kenya to victory at Billie Jean King Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – African Games champion Angella Okutoyi says she’s feeling fine after playing through a hamstring discomfort to lead Kenya to victory on Day Two of the Billie Jean King Cup at the Nairobi Club on Tuesday.

Okutoyi clarified that her hamstring feels okay after an energy sapping day in which she competed in the singles as well as doubles.

“I would say it feels okay although obviously I would love for it to be better than it is now. I would say it is better than the way it was when I was playing in the singles,” she said.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion trudged through a two-hour duel with Tunisia’s Chiraz Bechri, eventually winning 6-3 7-6(9).

She had half an hour’s rest before she was back on centre court to pair up with Cynthia Cheruto against Bechri and Ranim Rassil.

The Kenyans won 6-2 6-3 to clinch a 2-1 overall victory over Tunisia — the second in Group B after Monday’s 3-0 walloping of Mauritius. African Games champion Angella Okutoyi confers with coach Francis Rogoi. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Reflecting on the day’s events, which had began with Cheruto’s loss to Rassil in the singles, Okutoyi said she was only focused on giving her best and not letting the pressure weigh her down.

“For me, we started 1-0 down but I was not focusing in the scores but to just go out there and play my game…do it for the team and just enjoy myself because this is the sport that I love. I feel it worked out pretty well…having the team and the crowd around me. It worked pretty nice,” she said. Cynthia Cheruto (L) and Angella Okutoyi (R) in action in the women’s doubles against Tunisia at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Okutoyi also gave Cheruto a pat on her back, noting their chemistry on and off the pitch was integral to their win in the doubles.

“Playing with her is really fun and nice because she’s always there like she wants to do something great and that really motivates me. We have really had some great results with her in the doubles like at the African Games so I am really happy that they paired us once again,” she said.

Traditional dancers do their thing at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Up next on Wednesday is an East African derby against Burundi who walloped Mauritius 3-0 in the other Group B tie on Tuesday.

Okutoyi is familiar with star player Sada Nahimana with who she has dueled on numerous occasions.

“Sada is a very good player. Playing against Burundi…I don’t expect less, it is going to be a very competitive game. I am ready and I hope for a good match. We just want to get the win tomorrow and most important, have fun,” she said.

Kenya and Burundi are atop Group B having won their respective two games thus far.