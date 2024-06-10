Cheche joins Stars squad in Malawi ahead of Ivory Coast battle

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Kenya Police centreback David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng is the latest addition to Engin Firat’s Harambee Stars squad ahead of their crunch 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast in Malawi on Tuesday evening.

The former Mathare United and Tusker FC defender comes in as a precaution in a thinned Stars’ backline after Sweden-based Collins Sichenje suffered a knock in training.

He joins his clubmate, David ‘Messi’ Okoth and Malawi-based Clyde Senaji both of who joined the training camp over the weekend after the unavailability of Tobias Knost and Zak Vyner.

German-born Knost and his English counterpart Vyner sat out Stars’ 1-1 draw against Burundi on Friday following a delay in the finalisation of their nationality switch from Germany and England respectively.

Stars square up to the African champions in a do-or-die clash that they need to win if they are to revive their dwindling hopes of a first ever World Cup appearance.

Whereas Kenya faltered to a last minute equaliser from their East African counterparts, coach Emerson Fae maintained their winning streak with a solitary goal against Gabon on Friday night.