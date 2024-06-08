'Under lock and key:' Prisons clobber GSU to retain volleyball league title - Capital Sports
Action between Kenya Prisons and GSU in national men's volleyball league final. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

‘Under lock and key:’ Prisons clobber GSU to retain volleyball league title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – National men’s volleyball league champions Kenya Prisons successfully defended their title with a 3-1 win over General Service Unit (GSU) in their second leg encounter at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Saturday evening.

The warders walloped their bitter rivals in sets of 25-19,25-21 and 25-19, having lost 19-25 in the first set.

Prisons, who won their first title since 2016 in last year’s final, had thrashed the paramilitary side in straight sets (25-23,25-22,25-17) at the same venue on Friday.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) clinched third place with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a preceding match at the same venue on Saturday morning.

The coastal side won 25-16 in the first set but the soldiers came back guns blazing in the second and third to excel 25-21 on both occasions.

Action between KPA and KDF in the third place playoff. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

However, the porters recovered their footing to win 25-19 in the third set before wrapping up top honours with a 15-10 triumph in the decider.

The league winners walked home Ksh 100,000 richer whereas GSU and KPA collected a cash prize of Ksh 75,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively.

Finely poised catfight

The battle for the women’s national volleyball league title between defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Prisons will go to the wire on Sunday at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Action between KCB Ladies Volleyball team and Kenya Prisons. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

After a stunning 3-0 loss to the warders on Friday, the bankers recovered to win by the same scoreline in the second leg on Saturday afternoon at the same venue.

Coach Japheth Munala’s charges were a much improved side, excelling in sets of 28-26, 26-24, 25-21 to force a best-of-three playoffs final.

Africa Championships bronze medalists Kenya Pipeline walked away with third place after a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, and 25-22) win over Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a curtain raiser match on Saturday.

