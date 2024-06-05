Kenya Needs World-Class Stadia, Not Political Showpieces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Kenya’s rapid construction of sports stadia, exemplified by the recent development of Masinde Muliro Stadium for the Madaraka Day celebrations, highlights a troubling trend.

While these projects may showcase political accomplishments, they fall glaringly short in providing the necessary facilities to support our national sports teams. Harambee Stars striker and skipper Michael Olunga during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Harambee Stars, forced to play away from home due to the lack of CAF-certified stadia, is a stark reminder of the consequences of this misalignment in priorities.

Our current approach to stadium construction is deeply flawed. We are building stadia as political monuments rather than functional sports facilities.

These structures, hastily erected to meet political timelines, lack the quality and specifications required for international sporting events. Aerial view of the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County during the celebrations of the 61st Madaraka Day. Photo/STATE HOUSE

This shortsightedness undermines the development of sports in Kenya and denies our athletes the home advantage they deserve.

The implications of this trend are dire. Our national teams, like the Harambee Stars, are forced to play “home” games on foreign soil, stripping them of the support and morale that comes from playing in front of a home crowd.

This not only affects the performance of our teams but also discourages local fans and dampens national pride. Sports CS Ababu Namwamba on his inspection tour at the Kasarani Stadium.

Moreover, the absence of CAF-certified stadia limits our ability to host international competitions, which could otherwise bring economic benefits and international recognition. It is a disservice to our athletes, fans, and the country at large.

Kenya deserves stadia that meet global standards, capable of hosting major international tournaments and providing our athletes with the best facilities to train and compete.

This means adhering to the rigorous criteria set by bodies like CAF and FIFA, ensuring that our stadia are equipped with high-quality pitches, modern amenities, and robust safety features.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President William Ruto preceding over the 61st Madaraka Day at the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County. Photo/STATE HOUSE

Investing in world-class stadia is an investment in the future of Kenyan sports. It provides a platform for our athletes to excel and inspires future generations to pursue sports.

Moreover, it positions Kenya as a viable host for international events, bringing economic growth and fostering national unity.

It is time for the government and relevant stakeholders to realign their priorities. We must shift our focus from constructing stadia for political showmanship to building functional, certified facilities that truly serve the purpose of advancing sports in Kenya.

This requires a commitment to quality, adherence to international standards, and a long-term vision that transcends political cycles. Madaraka Day celebrations being held at the hurriedly constructed Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County. Photo/STATE HOUSE

The frenzied construction of substandard stadia for political purposes is a disservice to Kenyan sports. We need to build facilities that are fit for hosting global sporting events, not temporary political showcases.

By investing in world-class stadia, we can support our athletes, inspire our youth, and bring international prestige to our nation. It is time to put the needs of Kenyan sports first and build the future we deserve.