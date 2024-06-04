What next for Shujaa after return to World Rugby 7s Series?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – The national men’s rugby 7s team will immediately embark on preparations for the Paris Olympics after securing their place in next season’s HSBC World Series.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba says the government will dispense resources to ensure Shujaa are in peak shape to contest for gold at the quadrennial games.

“We want to make sure they are ready for the Olympics. They are not going there just to participate…we want them to go there and compete and to compete for a podium finish. We want to prepare them well for that and then of course, the World Series,” the CS said.

Shujaa secured their core status in the top tier of the World Series after beating Germany 33-15 in their promotion playoff quarterfinal fixture in Madrid on Sunday evening.

Their return to the high table of the sport in the world came close to a year after their relegation to the lower tier, following their 12-5 loss to Canada in their playoffs in London.

The task for coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua is for Kenya to be a permanent member of the World Series — an undertaking that Namwamba promises the government’s support all the way.

“We are now among one of the top 12 rugby 7s nations in the world. That means a lot and as government we are going to be supportive…just like we have been supportive of this journey to this moment of big success. We will support them henceforth with similar vigour and even higher commitment of resources,” he said.

‘Future is bright’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking at the same time, former Shujaa stalwart and skipper Humphrey Kayange said the team’s determination and grit is evidence of the plethora of talent in the country.

“I’ve been a part of the team…and a part of the 7s programme. Just seeing these young boys come to the platform and play the way they did…with determination, pride and resilience and just getting the results is unbelievable. I think it just shows how much more we can do in 7s,” Kayange, who first played for Kenya in 2004, said.

Kayange further exalted the ‘boys’ for their immediate return to the Series a year after their relegation, noting that the conversations in the aftermath of that embarrassing outcome has paid dividends.

“We spoke about coming back into the Series…what the journey would look like…how the Challenger Series would look like. The last three days we have seen Kenya come out and play some brilliant 7s rugby as we know them. We are really happy for the boys,” he said.

Shujaa were accorded a red carpet reception on Tuesday afternoon upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Spain — enroute Doha, Qatar.