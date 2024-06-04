Junior Starlets Poised for Historic World Cup Qualification as Burundi awaits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – As the countdown to the final Under-17 women’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier continues, the entire country stands united behind Kenya’s Junior Starlets, who are 180 minutes away from writing history as the first team in the country to play in the global football stage.

The Junior Starlets are in camp preparing to tackle Burundi in a two-legged crucial final fixture with Kenya having the advantage of playing away first in Bujumbura on Sunday June 9 before having it all for themselves to seal win a week later on Sunday June 16 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Their journey embodies the spirit of resilience and ambition, inspiring countless fans and aspiring athletes especially after thrashing Ethiopia 3-0 at home to overturn a goalless draw both sides played in Addis Ababa.

And now an aggregate win over Burundi, will not only see the young Kenyan girls complete a dream come true but create an enduring legacy.

This final qualification round is a fierce battleground with six African nations—including Kenya, Burundi, Nigeria, Liberia, and Zambia—competing for three precious spots in the prestigious tournament. Junior Starlets assistant Captain, Velma Awuor (middle) training at the Dandora Stadium ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup qualifier away against Burundi.

The competition is intense, with each team bringing their A-game in a bid to reach the global stage.

Kenya’s rigorous training regimen underscores their determination to succeed as outlined by midfielder Halima Imbachi, who expressed her excitement and determination.

“The opportunity to qualify for the World Cup is immense for our careers. The scouting opportunities are immense, and it will be a game-changer for both my life and my family,” she said.

Defender Lorine Ilavonga in training at the Dandora Stadium ahead of FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup Qualifier away in Burundi.

Defender Lorine Ilavonga echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming matches.

“This is a coveted chance, and I am not planning on wasting it. Representing the Kenyan flag means everything to us. The team is completely focused on this final match against Burundi; it’s all we talk about, and we are all aligned on the focus of having a positive result.”

Kenya is set to travel to Bujumbura on June 7 for the first leg of the qualifier on June 9 and will return to Kenya on June 10 to continue their preparations for the second leg, scheduled for June 16.

After the two legs, the winner of the tie-on aggregate will secure an automatic qualification to the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in October, to be held in the Dominican Republic.