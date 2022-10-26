Kenya Lionesses eye top-rate performance at Africa Cup first round in Kampala

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kenya Lionesses head coach Dennis Mwanja has promised that the team will put in their best shift as they travel to Uganda on Thursday for the Rugby Africa Women’s Pool B tournament.

Mwanja has named his travelling squad that includes four debutants and says he is confident in their abilities and that they will ensure the best representation for the country.

“We have been on a long journey preparing and the girls are excited for the tournament. We have put in a lot of work preparing for this and now it is time to put the work into practice. It hasn’t been easy to name the team because everyone has been working really well,” head coach Dennis Mwanja said.

He added; “To pick the final squad, I have looked at the consistency, basics as well as attitude. We operate as a team and for us, we are always looking at the bigger picture of taking the Lionesses to the next level.”

The new faces who have been brought on board include Natasha Emali, Hesla Khisa, Phoebe Akinyi and Naomi Jelagat. The latter only started playing rugby two years ago.

The Lionesses play Zambia on Saturday in their first match before facing off with hosts Uganda three days later and. “We have our work cut out but as coaches we have laid down our vision and now it is just to hope that we execute,” coach Mwanja added.

His sentiments are shared by Peruz Muyuka who will skipper the team to Kampala.

“It is not going to be an easy trip but we have prepared well and we will take a game at a time. We will not underrate any team but we will tackle them with the best we have,” she stated.

Uganda has already played their opening match, thrashing Zambia 36-17. A win for Kenya against the Zambians will set up a blockbuster finale against the home side.

The winner of the Pool progresses to the second round of the Africa Cup.

The winner of this tournament will qualify for next year’s Rugby Africa Cup which serves as a qualifier for the inaugural World Women 15s WXV in 2023.

Lionesses squad to Kampala:

Peruz Muyuka (Captain),Stephanie Waithera, Rose Otieno, Evelyne Kalemera, Natasha Emali, Staycy Atieno, Knight Otwoma, Bernadette Olesia, Hesla Khisa , Phoebe Akinyi, Naomi Amuguni, Diana Kemunto, Prisca Nyerere, Leah Wambui, Grace Adhiambo, Ann Goretti, Jean Bisela, Maureen Muritu, Stellah Wafulah, Judith Akumu, Winnie Owino, Naomi Jelagat, Christabel Lindo, Laurine Akoth, Terry Ayesa