ADAK calls for stakeholders collaboration in fight against doping

DIANI, Kenya, July 8 – The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) is calling on all stakeholders to join hands in the fight against the vice.

ADAK Education and Research Director Agnes Mandu noted that Kenya will only leave “Category A” if all sports- related entities pulled together to eliminate the doping menace.

Mandu noted the success in the war against doping cannot be achieved with ADAK alone, hence the need for closer ties with stakeholders.

“We all love sport; and want clean talent and good image for our country. The time is now, we have to bring together all stakeholders to fight doping wholesomely.”

“We want all and sundry to come together and talk about it,” Mandu said during the Sports Media Anti-Doping Workshop in Mombasa. Dr. Agnes Mandu, the Director of Research and Education at ADAK. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Category A” country is so classified on the basis that its athletes are at the highest risk of committing a doping offence.

Alongside arch-rivals Ethiopia, Belarus, and Ukraine, Kenya was lumped in this category in 2018 following the introduction of new regulations placing more responsibilities on member federations for doping cases in their territories.

“We always try to speak to stakeholders and also maintain cordial relationship with them. Previously we have been perceived to play the role by police which is not the case.”

Mandu added that journalists are pivotal partners in the war against doping.

“Journalists have an obligation as patriots to disseminate the information to the public in a bid to mitigate the problems. Media people intermingle with athletes and support staff and get firsthand information on the ground,” she said. Proceedings during the ADAK/SJAK seminar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mandu also called on whistleblowers or those with precise information to come forward and report to ADAK any suspicious ongoings within the sporting fraternity.

“We have opened up channels of reporting and you can write to us anonymously or even text us on social media or through our contacts on the website.”

“You could also visit us in our Parklands Plaza offices in Nairobi ” she said.

Mandu also clarified that confidentiality and protection of identify for those helping with information will be guaranteed.

“You can become a whistle blower and I guarantee you that we can walk with you until we resolve the matter,” said Mandu.

The two-day seminar ended at Diani, Kwale County where sports Journalists savoured vital tutorials on matters doping.

This is the second time that the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and ADAK partnered to impart valuable Anti-Doping experience to local scribes drawn from across the country.