Tusker start pre-season training with hopes of Continental football midst FIFA suspension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC started pre-season training on Wednesday ahead of the new campaign, even as they hope to play in the CAF Champions League with no word yet on Kenya’s suspension by FIFA.

At the moment, the brewers will not be able to play in Continental football due to Kenya’s FIFA suspension, but coach Robert Matano hopes a solution will be found.

“We hope that something will be done and the relevant authorities will come to an agreement. The players have worked hard to get this chance and we hope that we will be able to play. We will just train and prepare looking toeards what will come out of everything” Matano said in a past interview, just after the team won the league.

The brewers have until the end of this month to know their fate, with CAF having extended the deadline for team submission for the Champions League and Confederation Cup. Tusker FC’s Apollo Otieno has his blood pressure checked during the start of their pre-season training. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The brewers started on Tuesday with physical medical examinations for the players and then had beep tests on Wednesday followed by a light session.

Tusker are hoping for a return to Continental football, having reached the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup, losing 1-0 on aggregate to CS Sfaxien.

With a more gelled squad, Matano’s charges were hoping for a better performance, with eyes on a probable group stage appearance.

Tusker won their 13th Premier League title on the final day of the season with a 2-0 win over Posta Rangers to edge out Kakamega Homeboyz on goal difference.