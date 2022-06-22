Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Vaspro Celebrates Micro Small and Medium Sized Enterprises in Kenya with a Special Offer.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Micro-Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) make up over 90pc of all firms and accounts, on average for 70pc of total employment and 50pc of gross domestic products.

That is why, the general assembly declared 27th of June the Micro-small and medium-sized enterprises day (MSMEs Day). This day reminds us to recognize and appreciate the importance of these enterprises.

Vaspro, being an innovative platform that provides end to end mobile marketing solutions and enabling all small enterprises needs progress to the next level, We join the world in celebrating and appreciating all MSMEs.

Vaspro helps them avoid the busyness and grow their business. Simplify their communication with an SMS portal which in return helps them grow their; Sales, trust loyalty, and business.

To be benefit from this offer, all you need to do is deposit Ksh.7,000 and get a free sender ID and 2000 free SMS! Do not wait, sign up https://www.vaspro.co/ and get your first free SMS.

SMS is driving sales in today’s mobile fast world. Not all consumers have access to internet connections but almost everyone has access to a mobile phone so, come on, take the advantage and #LetsGrow.

The offer runs from 22nd June 2022 and ends on 29th June 2022, do not get locked out. Notably, general terms and conditions apply.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved