This is what Baba’s Government promises for Sports if he is elected President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – On Monday night, in an elaborate ceremony set up at the Nyayo National Stadium, former Prime Minister and Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential hopeful Raila Odinga launched his manifesto, with a bevy of promises to Kenyans if he will be elected to be the country’s fifth President.

Odinga, a huge football fan, patron of record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and an ardent Arsenal fanatic has laid a raft of promises including a pledge to re-organize funding to sports entities at a time when most are suffering due to lack of finances.

In Azimio’s blueprint in urging Kenyan voters to tick their box in the August Polls, Odinga says his administration will look into how funding can be made more meaningful for a measurable impact in lives.

Odinga’s manifesto has also promised to work with the bodies of non-Olympic sports to prioritise their long-term success and support. Raila Odinga addressing delegates at his manifesto launch

“Sport is part of our national identity. We take pride in hosting some of the greatest sporting competitions and athletes on the planet. It teaches our children how to rise up to challenges, nurtures character building and teaches discipline,” Odinga said as he laid out his plans for the sporting industry.

He added; “Sport encourages us all to lead healthier and more active lives and contributes Sh10bn annually. Above all, sport is fun and brings us together as a nation.”

The Manifesto has also promised to improve standards and management in the sector by improving sports management, enhancing transparency and accountability as well as improving coaching standards.

With the previous regime having failed flat on their promise to build new stadia across the country Odinga’s regime has promised to work on this by improving the existing facilities.

Currently, even as Kenya grapples with a FIFA suspension from all sporting activities, none of the facilities in the country have been passed fit to host any international football matches.

Azimio’s manifesto has promised to reclaim illegally acquired sports and recreation facilities and sites as well as increase quality sports facilities in the country. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Gatanga MPPeter Kenneth

Meanwhile, the manifesto has also promised to create a a ‘Sports Cabinet’, bringing together the Sports County Executive Committee members in all the counties to help achieve a coordination and sharing of best practices.

“We will also establish a new mandatory governance sports code that will be rigorously enforced at home and set a new standard internationally as well as introducing a mandatory ‘Duty of Care” for all athletes and participants,” Odinga said.

The Government has also promised to integrate sports training and talent development at all levels of education by creating 47 county sports talent development centres across the country. This promise was also made y the previous regime, where they had pledged to create an academy in each of the 47 counties. Kenya defender Joash Onyango exchanges pleasantries with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before Kenya’s friendly match against Mozambique in Nairobi in 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Currently, only athletics, through Athletics Kenya, have come close to achieving this by identifying talent nurturing centres in most of the athletics rich regions.

“We will also establish a Sports Business Council to develop a new business strategy, improve access to finance and skill development whose membership will be drawn from leading public and private sector organizations working in sport,” said the former Prime Minister.