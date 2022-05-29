Strathmore spank KCB in revenge mission to lift 55th Christie Sevens title

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Strathmore Leos revenged for last weekend’s 12-10 loss to National Circuit defending champions KCB at the season opening Kabeberi tournament, beating the bankers 15-10 to clinch the Christie Sevens title at the RFUEA Ground on Sunday.

The Leos ran in three unconverted tries in the opening half while the bankers only responded with one as they won their maiden title to continue with their impressive start to the season.

Philemon Olang, Barnabas Owuor and Mathew Mogaya dotted down for Leos while KCB’s consolations were off Geoffrey Okwatch and Levy Amunga.

-More to follow