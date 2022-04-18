PHOTOS: Ayimba Jr on the scoresheet as Chipu clinch Barthes Cup bronze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – Gabriel Ayimba, son of departed Kenya 7s legend Benjamin Ayimba was on the scoresheet as national U20 team Chipu thrashed Madagascar 49-15 to clinch bronze in the Barthes Cup whose curtains rolled at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Zimbabwe meanwhile were crowned champions after a hard fought 19-14 victory over Namibia. Zimbabwe celebrate after winning the Barthes Cup. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Chipu failed to defend the title they had won for the last two editions after losing to the Zimbabweans in the semi-final, but earned bronze as consolation in the eight-nation tournament.

Against Madagascar in the play-off, Chipu rallied to a 14-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes of the match.

Skipper John Baraka and Tyson Maina crossed over for Curtis Olago’s men with Tony Oketch and Samuel Mwaura adding in the twos for each.

The islanders chalked their first points off a penalty but Chipu responded in similar kind, when Oketch sliced the posts. Ayimba Jr and David Mwangi added two more tries, as Chipu got on the driver’s seat.