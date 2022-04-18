Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chipu’s Gabriel Ayimba in action against Madagascar during the Barthes Cup third place play-off match at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya

PHOTOS: Ayimba Jr on the scoresheet as Chipu clinch Barthes Cup bronze

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – Gabriel Ayimba, son of departed Kenya 7s legend Benjamin Ayimba was on the scoresheet as national U20 team Chipu thrashed Madagascar 49-15 to clinch bronze in the Barthes Cup whose curtains rolled at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Zimbabwe meanwhile were crowned champions after a hard fought 19-14 victory over Namibia.

Zimbabwe celebrate after winning the Barthes Cup. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Chipu failed to defend the title they had won for the last two editions after losing to the Zimbabweans in the semi-final, but earned bronze as consolation in the eight-nation tournament.

Against Madagascar in the play-off, Chipu rallied to a 14-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes of the match.

Skipper John Baraka and Tyson Maina crossed over for Curtis Olago’s men with Tony Oketch and Samuel Mwaura adding in the twos for each.

The islanders chalked their first points off a penalty but Chipu responded in similar kind, when Oketch sliced the posts. Ayimba Jr and David Mwangi added two more tries, as Chipu got on the driver’s seat.

Tsiaro Naina and Alain Rokoto crossed over for Madagascar in either half, but Elvis Persian’s double and one more each from Laban Kipsang and Cornelius Mukoro cemented Kenya’s victory.

Chipu captain John Baraka appreciating the fans with teammates after winning the Barthes Cup third place play-off match at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Action between Zimbabwe and Namibia in the final of the Barthes Cup. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved