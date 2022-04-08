Connect with us

KCB’s Oliver Mang’eni tries to get away from Kabras players during their Kenya Cup clash at the Ruaraka Grounds on November 30, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya

KCB eye revenge on Kabras as giants clash in Enterprise Cup Final

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – On both occasions that KCB RFC has met Kabras Sugar in the final of the Enterprise Cup, the bankers have come out victorious and it is on this solace of history that they will look to cling on as they play the Kakamega based side at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday afternoon.

KCB will be coming into the fixture itching for revenge as Kabras beat them to the Kenya Cup title last month, and they will also be keen to finish the season with a trophy, in a tournament they last won in 2017.

“Missing the Kenya Cup we know that we don’t want to leave the season without some silverware so we will just have to go hard and hard,” skipper Curtis Lilako said.

He added; “We expect a tough match but we just need to focus on ourselves and this is the last game and anything goes. We have to put in concentration and definitely people should expect a bigger game from us. We just want to give our best because every point counts and win the game.”

KCB players in action during a past Kenya Cup match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kabras come into this clash off a 34-17 quarterfinal victory against record champions Nondescripts before knocking out 2018 champions Homeboyz with a 37-11 semi final result.

KCB posted an 87-12 quarterfinal victory over Blak Blad before sneaking past Impala Saracens 20-18 in a nail biting semifinal last weekend.

“It was a tough game against Impala and hats off to them because they were tougher. We made so many mistakes and it was until the last play when we kind of woke up and clinched it but hats off to the guys for really working hard for the win,” Lilako noted.

Both sides head into this clash devoid of their key players who are part of the Simbas squad that left the country on Thursday to play in the Currie Cup in South Africa, but that will have little effect on the fixture.

This is owing to the depth and talent across the two sides. Kabras will look to their South African fly half Ntabeni Dukisa, the hard running Alfred Orege and Eugene Sifuna while KCB will look to Michael Wanjala, Martin Owilah and Felix Ojoo to turn the game on its tide.

Kabras Sugar players after a past match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The second tier Mwamba Cup final takes place at 12.30pm at the Nakuru Athletic Club and pits hosts Nakuru II against Strathmore Leos II.

Menawhile, the KRU Nationwide National semifinals also take place on Saturday with qualification to the second tier KRU Championship at stake for the victorious sides.

Daystar Falcons take on former Kenya Cup side and 1997 Enterprise Cup champions Mombasa at the Daystar University Athi River campus while Kitale RFC host Zetech University at the Equip College in Kitale.

-Additional info courtesy Kenyacup.co.ke

