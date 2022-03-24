Connect with us

Naomi Osaka blasts a return in her straight sets win over Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Miami Open on Thursday

Tennis

Osaka advances in Miami as Kerber downed

Published

MIAMI, USA, Mar 24 – Naomi Osaka’s impressive return to form continued on Thursday after she took just an hour to dispatch 13th-seeded German Angelique Kerber in straight sets and head into the third round of the Miami Open.

The Japanese star, who left Indian Wells in tears earlier this month after being heckled by a fan, looks in great shape as Kerber was beaten 6-2 6-3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

“She’s the highest seeded player I have beaten this season and I am really happy, ” a delighted Osaka said afterwards.

“I came into the match wanting to dictate and hopefully as I keep playing I will keep getting better.”

Osaka, 24, now faces Karolina Muchova for a place in round four.

Muchova advanced on Thursday with a straight sets defeat of 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

The unseeded Muchova eliminated the Canadian 18th seed 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Alize Cornet was another seeded player to exit early, the French 31st seed bowing out to Alison Riske of the United States 6-2, 6-2.

But there were no such problems for ninth-seeded American Danielle Collins, who battled past Hungary’s Anna Bondar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

