Snow Floors Ooko To Clinch Limuru Savannah Tour Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Muthaiga Golf Club professional Greg Snow defeated Golf Park’s Eric Ooko and amateur Michael Karanga in a three-hole play-off to claim the win at the second tournament of the Savanna Golf Tour hosted at the Limuru Country Club on Tuesday.

At the end of regular play, the three leading golfers were tied at 2-under par 70 at the 18-hole golf club.

Snow fended off the challenge from Ooko and Karanga on the third play-off hole, holing a birdie to emerge the tournament’s winner.

Earlier, Snow had carded 37 on the first nine, courtesy of successive bogeys on the first and second holes and a birdie on the third, having held par on the rest of the holes.

On the back nine, he played blemish-free, holing birdies at the eleventh, thirteenth and sixteenth holes for a total of 33.

“I played good today; I had the ball under control and struck it nice after teeing. It is unfortunate that I didn’t make good of a few chances I had at some of the holes, but other than that it was a decent performance,” Snow said.

He added, “The course was in good condition, and I took advantage of that. I played the play-off with two good players, and I had to make a good shot on the last hole to win.” Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow in action during the Limuru Country Club leg of the Savanna Tour

Second placed Ooko matched Snow’s scores in both the first and second nine, carding 37 and 33 points respectively for a total of 2-under par 70.

He holed birdies on the first, third, tenth, eleventh, fourteenth, and eighteenth holes, but dropped shots on the first, sixth, thirteenth, fifteenth and sixteenth holes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Commenting on his play, he blamed his putting for failing to clinch the title.

“I had three putts today. I had a chance of winning this tournament; I shot so many birdies but looking at the bogeys that I had did not allow me to win it. I lost on the play-off, which was a little bit unlucky for me, as I lost with a birdie and so I will not complain.”

“I understand that I need to work harder on my game, this is the second Savanna Tour tournament and I have finished second in both. This is a good tour and if we keep on playing, we will get a little bit strong heading to the Kenya Open,” said Ooko.

Meanwhile, Karanga played a decent first and second nine, carding 36 and 34 respectively for a total of 2-under par 70.

The tournament attracted a total of 58 golfers including 12 amateurs who battled for the Ksh 500,000 prize money.