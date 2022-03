NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The 2022 Magical Kenya Open had its many firsts, from Ashun Wu being the first Asian to win the iconic international event to Kenya’s youngster Njoroge Kibugi defying all the odds to make the cut, this is how it went down in pictures;

Sports PS Joe Okudo congratulating Kenya’s only player who made the Cut at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open amateur Njoroge Kibugi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA



Politician Peter Kenneth congratulating Njoroge Kibugi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates the 2022 Magical Kenya Open winner Asgun Wu of China. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Fans capturing Ashun Wu sealing his win at the 18th hole at Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Ashun Wu kisses Trophy after winning the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Njoroge Kibugi in action during the last day at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga having a chat with Kenya Open Golf Championship boss Kanyago. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

This was the last time that President Kenyatta was attending the event as the Head of State and to appreciate him, the Muthaiga Golf Club handed him with an honorary membership.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with other dignitaries among them Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa among others. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

President Uhuru Kenyatta walking towards Njoroge Kibugu to award the 18-year-old golfer with the Amateur Plate. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

President Uhuru Kenyatta taking a picture with Muthaiga Golf Club Directors. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among the dignitaries who attended the 2022 Magical Kenya Open