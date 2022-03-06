Connect with us

Eloud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Tokyo Marathon. PHOTO/NN Running

Athletics

Kipchoge clinches Tokyo Marathon title in new Course Record time, Kosgei wins women’s race

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 06 – Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kpchoge clinched the Tokyo Marathon title on his debut, winning the race in the Japanese capital in a new course record time of 2hrs, 02mins, 40secs on Sunday morning.

Kipchoge has now won four of the six World Major Marathon races and becomes only the second man after Wilson Kipsang to do so since 2006.

Kipchoge led a Kenyan one-two finish with Amos Kipruto coming home second in 2hrs, 03mins, 13secs as Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola finished third in 2hrs, 04mins, 14secs.

Meanwhile, Brigid Kosgei completed the Kenyan double in Tokyo after winning the women’s race in a time of 2hrs, 16mins, 02secs.

-More to follow

