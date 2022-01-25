Connect with us

Cameroon players celebrate one of their two goals

AFCON 2022

Shorthanded, brave Comoros downed by Cameroon in AFCON Round of 16

Timothy Olobulu

Published

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Jan 25 – Playing with an outfield player as a goalkeeper and reduced to 10 men after seven minutes, Comoros showed grit and fighting spirit, but were downed 2-1 by hosts Cameroon who progressed to the quarter finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Two of Comoros goalkeepers had been out with COVID-19 while the number one starter Ben Boina was out injured.

But, even with skioper Nadjim Abdou sent off after seven minutes, the island nation showed their mettle, despite the narrow loss.

-More to follow

