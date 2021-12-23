Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres

English Premiership

Guardiola confirms Torres asked for Barca move from Man City

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec 23Pep Guardiola confirmed Ferran Torres is on the brink of a move from Manchester City to Barcelona on Thursday after revealing the Spanish international had asked him to leave the English champions.

Despite their financial struggles, the Catalan giants have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial 55 million euros ($62 million, £47 million) for the 22-year-old.

Torres has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City since joining from Valencia last year.

He won the Premier League, League Cup and reached the final of the Champions League during his only full season in Manchester.

But his second season at City has been disrupted by a fractured foot that has kept him out since October.

“I always have the feeling when Barcelona and Real Madrid knock on the door it’s hard to say no,” said Guardiola, himself a former player and coach of Barcelona.

“When he knocked on my door and said he wants to leave, I said leave.

“I want happiness in my players. If you are not happy, you have to leave. We are not a club where presidents and CEOs say ‘no you have to stay’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The players and clubs have to agree, this is business, but if the player wants to leave, they go.”

Guardiola also confirmed City will not be in the market for a striker in the January transfer market despite missing out on a move for Harry Kane in the summer window as a successor to Sergio Aguero.

City have coped without a natural number nine so far this season as eight consecutive wins have taken them three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola’s squad has so far avoided the coronavirus outbreaks that have led to 12 Premier League games being postponed over the past two weeks due to rising case numbers caused by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were dropped for last weekend’s 4-0 win at Newcastle after Guardiola was less than impressed in their performance at training following a night out in Manchester the previous midweek.

And Guardiola stressed the need for players to be even more professional in the coming weeks to help ensure as many games as possible go on.

“We are living special circumstances in our lives, that we cannot live free like in the past, due to pandemic situation,” added Guardiola.

“Everyone has to try to follow as much as possible. We are not alone in this world.

“We have to be careful but you can take (care) and (still) get positive. We are exposed, so just be careful.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved