Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Los Angeles Lakers cancelled a practice and four more Brooklyn Nets entered NBA Covid-19 protocols on Tuesday

Basketball

Lakers cancel practice, four Nets in Covid protocol

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Dec 15 The Los Angeles Lakers cancelled a practice session on Tuesday after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for Covid-19 as four more Brooklyn Nets entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

A day after the NBA postponed fixtures for the first time this season due to Covid-19, fresh issues over the coronavirus continued to stalk the league.

The Lakers called off the team’s final practice session shortly before they were due to travel to Dallas.

Instead, Lakers players were required to take two Covid-19 tests, and obtaining a negative result, before travelling to Texas, ESPN reported.

Horton-Tucker meanwhile will be required to isolate for 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period in order be able to resume playing.

In a separate development, Brooklyn confirmed that starters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre Bembry would miss Tuesday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors after entering Covid-19 protocols.

Jevon Carter and James Johnson were also added to the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, joining Paul Millsap, who entered the protocols on Monday.

On Monday, the NBA said Chicago’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and Thursday’s clash with the Toronto Raptors had both been called off due to Covid-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The league said 10 Bulls players were currently unavailable after entering Covid-19 health and safety protocols, while “additional staff members” were also unavailable.

It marked the first time games have been called off in the 2021-2022 campaign. Thirty-one games were postponed during the 2020-2021 season.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved