THIKA, Kenya, Sep 22 – On his debut, goalkeeper Brian Bwire saved three penalties as Tusker FC beat Gor Mahia 8-7 on post match penalties to clinch the season-opening Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Super Cup at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Bwire saved two penalties in the first five and one in sudden death as the FKF Premier League champions clinched their first title of the season.

-More to follow