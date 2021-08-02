Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands and Edinah Jebitok of Team Kenya trip and fall during round one of the Women's 1500m heats on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Athletics

Jebitok reinstated into 1500m semis after appeal following heats tumble

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok has been drafted into the semi-final list of the 1500m race at the Olympic Games after initially missing out following a tumble in the final lap.

The Kenyan contingent in Tokyo appealed after Jebitok was tripped and they have been successful with the 19-year old 2017 World Under-18 bronze medalist finding a way back for the semis.

This means that Kenya will now have the full complement of three at the semis.

Jebitok had come tumbling down in the final 300m of the race after being tripped. On her way down she also took out Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan, though the latter bounced back quickly and showed superb sprinting to go on and win the heat.

Jebitok could not bounce back well and in time and ended up finishing 12th. Faith Kipyegon had won her heat while Winny Chebet finished third as the two earned automatic qualification.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved