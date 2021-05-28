Connect with us

Winnie Lagat. Photo/COURTESY

Sports

Kenyans Langat, Oduor win Silver as Achieng settles for bronze

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, MAY 28 – Kenya collected two silver and one bronze on day two of the Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting Qualifiers that are ongoing in Nairobi.

Africa Silver medalist Winny Langat scored 61 in Snatch and 81 in Clean and Jerk for total 142 points to bag another silver in the women 59 category.

“I’m happy with my overall performance, it was a great show for me,” Langat said.

Janet Odour,27, also won silver in the women 45kg.

The mother of one scored 42 in the Snatch and 50 in Clean and Jerk for total 92 points.

“Being new in the game, this is a great milestone for me,” said Oduor.

Rachael Achieng, 16, won bronze in women 64kg after posting 60 and 70 for total 130.

African men 67kg total record was broken by Tojonirina Andriantsitohaina of Madagascar whose 303kg lift surpassed the previous record by a kilogram.

Winners will have to wait for the final verdict from the International Weightlifting Federation to know their fate for the Tokyo Olympics as there are other similar qualifications that are ongoing currently in Americas and Europe

Selected Results

Men 55kg

1.Jean Ramiarimanana (Madagascar) 220 points- Gold

2.Abderaouf Chettioui Mohamed (Algeria) 201 points -Silver

Men 61kg

1.Amine Bouhijba (Tunisia) 256 points -gold

2.Emmanuel Inemo Appah(Nigeria) 255 points -Silver

3.Eric Andriantsitohaina (Madagascar) 239 points – Bronze

Women 49kg

1.Peter Stella Kingsley ( Nigeria) 166 points -Gold

2.Zohra Chichi (Tunisia) 164 points -Silver

3.Augustina Nkem Mwaokolo (Nigeria) 160 points- Bronze

Men 73kg

1.Karem Ben Hnia (Tunisia) 330 points -gold

2.Nafaa Sariak (Algeria) 305 points -Silver

3.Abderrahim Moum 269 points- Bronze

Men 67kg

1.Tojonirina Andriantsitohaina (Madagascar) 303 points -Gold and New African record

2.Adel Lahcen (Algeria) 265 points -Silver

3.Julius Ssekitoleko (Uganda) 230 points bronze

